© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Sam Bush

By John Floridis
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM MDT
Sam Bush.
Courtesy
Sam Bush.

One of the most versatile musicians of any genre: Mandolinist and multi-instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter Sam Bush returns to Musician's Spotlight, his third appearance on the program.

Sam talks about his most recent project "Radio John" his heartfelt tribute to the late John Hartford, an artist that had a profound impact on Sam's life and development as a musician.

We’ll also hear how he became known as the father of Newgrass music, even to the point of having that designation proclaimed by the Kentucky state Senate and House.

In addition Sam talks about his upbringing on a farm in Bowling Green, Kentucky and how his earliest musical collaboration with his sisters impacted his musical journey.

Music
Sam Bush, Master Of Mandolin Chop
John Floridis

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Sam Bush
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information