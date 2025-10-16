Musician's Spotlight - Sam Bush

One of the most versatile musicians of any genre: Mandolinist and multi-instrumentalist, composer, and songwriter Sam Bush returns to Musician's Spotlight, his third appearance on the program.

Sam talks about his most recent project "Radio John" his heartfelt tribute to the late John Hartford, an artist that had a profound impact on Sam's life and development as a musician.

We’ll also hear how he became known as the father of Newgrass music, even to the point of having that designation proclaimed by the Kentucky state Senate and House.

In addition Sam talks about his upbringing on a farm in Bowling Green, Kentucky and how his earliest musical collaboration with his sisters impacted his musical journey.