Musician's Spotlight - Old Crow Medicine Show

Legendary old-time string band Old Crow Medicine Show makes their first appearance to Musician's Spotlight, as host John Floridis visits with multi-instrumentalist Mike Harris.

Founded in the late 1990's the group has recorded over a dozen studio albums, and even more singles and EP's, won multiple Grammy awards, CMT awards and a recognition from the Americana Music Association as a "Trailblazer."

Mike talks about his entry into the band, joining them just as they appeared at the Grand Ole Opry stage performing their iconic hit song "Wagon Wheel" on banjo, an instrument he had only recently taught himself to play. That song which was "co-written" by band founder Ketch Secor and Bob Dylan after Secor heard an unfinished demo of the tune has become an incredible calling card for the group and helped them to develop a devoted following around the world.