Musician's Spotlight - Sierra Hull

By John Floridis
Published September 10, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Bethany Brook Showalter and Spencer Showalter
Acclaimed virtuoso mandolinist and singer songwriter Sierra Hull is featured in this program hosted by John Floridis.

Born in Byrdstown Tennessee, she was immersed in the rural bluegrass culture there and then added a Berkley School of Music degree into the mix in her early teens. That blend of old school and formal school education is apparent in her style of playing and singing with pristine technique and deep, earthy authenticity.

She’s been nominated for two Grammy awards and is a multiple winner of International bluegrass music association awards and has collaborated with artists like Dolly Parton, Billy Strings, Alison Krauss and Brandi Carlile

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
