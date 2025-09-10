Musician's Spotlight - Alex Cuba

Singer songwriter and guitarist Alex Cuba joins host John Floridis for this edition of Musician's Spotlight.

Born in Artemisa, Cuba, Alex initially was immersed in the deep traditions of Cuban traditional music, in large part form the teaching of his father Valentin Puentes. As a young man in his 20's he moved to Smithers, British Columbia where his career really took off in creativity and success. His focus changed to more of a blend of jazz, soul and contemporary folk music along with his Cuban roots influence.

In addition to his own recordings and tours, he has collaborated with Nelly Furtado, Alex Highsmith, Corinne Bailey Rae and Lila Downs to name a few.

One of the highlights of the conversation involves Alex discussing his album "Voces de Mi Familia", a recording in which he collaborates with family members including his aunt who suffers from dementia.

In a remarkable story, Alex relates how that dementia brought out a stunning singing voice that no one in the family had ever heard before. It was this event that inspired Alex to record that album which has received rave reviews and was the subject of a documentary film.