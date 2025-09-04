Musician's Spotlight - Kris Delmhorst 2025

Kris Delmhorst returns to Musician's Spotlight to visit with host John Floridis. The conversation in particular highlights Kris' new album "Ghosts In The Garden." Folk Alley says "Like the poems of Keats, Shelley, and Emily Dickinson, Delmhorst’s songs flourish as odes to impermanence and memory."

Delmhorst also talks about her college years studying cello at Oberlin Music Conservatory and how that led to her beginning to write songs and focus on the lyrics of those songs, probably the area that is most recognized as her strength.

Kris also discusses her musical collaborations with her husband singer songwriter Jeffery Foucault.