Musician's Spotlight - Kris Delmhorst 2025

By John Floridis
Published September 4, 2025 at 8:27 AM MDT
Kris Delmhorst

Kris Delmhorst returns to Musician's Spotlight to visit with host John Floridis. The conversation in particular highlights Kris' new album "Ghosts In The Garden." Folk Alley says "Like the poems of Keats, Shelley, and Emily Dickinson, Delmhorst’s songs flourish as odes to impermanence and memory."

Delmhorst also talks about her college years studying cello at Oberlin Music Conservatory and how that led to her beginning to write songs and focus on the lyrics of those songs, probably the area that is most recognized as her strength.

Kris also discusses her musical collaborations with her husband singer songwriter Jeffery Foucault.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
