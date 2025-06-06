Musician's Spotlight - Russ Nasset Tribute

Montana honky tonk legend Russ Nasset is honored in this encore combination of two programs from the Montana Public Radio archives. Nasset, a fixture of the Montana music scene for more than four decades as both a solo artist as well as with his signature band The Revelators passed away in April of 2025.

This special program combines a 2011 show featuring Russ and his son Sam Nasset discussing the history of the Revelators as well as their popular album Blue Highway with a 2019 interview with Russ focusing on his solo, more folk influenced music.