Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Russ Nasset Tribute

By John Floridis
Published June 6, 2025 at 12:45 PM MDT
Russ Nasset at Montana Public Radio studios April 19, 2016.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio
Russ Nasset at Montana Public Radio studios April 19, 2016.

Montana honky tonk legend Russ Nasset is honored in this encore combination of two programs from the Montana Public Radio archives. Nasset, a fixture of the Montana music scene for more than four decades as both a solo artist as well as with his signature band The Revelators passed away in April of 2025.

This special program combines a 2011 show featuring Russ and his son Sam Nasset discussing the history of the Revelators as well as their popular album Blue Highway with a 2019 interview with Russ focusing on his solo, more folk influenced music.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Russ Nasset
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
