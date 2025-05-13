Musician's Spotlight - Luciane Dom

Brazilian singer, songwriter, arranger and producer Luciane Dom join Musician's Spotlight host John Floridis for an in depth conversation about her boundary pushing mix of jazz, Afro beat, reggae and Ijexá.

Luciane was born in a small town a couple of hours outside of the huge city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In many ways she is just starting her career but has already toured internationally and released several albums and singles. Her music explores many topics but is known for her exploration of the Black diaspora across South and Central America and beyond.