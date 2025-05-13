© 2025 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Luciane Dom

By John Floridis
Published May 13, 2025 at 3:31 PM MDT
Musician's Spotlight - Luciane Dom
Photo: Andre-Rola. Artwork: Ronaldo-Alves
Musician's Spotlight - Luciane Dom

Brazilian singer, songwriter, arranger and producer Luciane Dom join Musician's Spotlight host John Floridis for an in depth conversation about her boundary pushing mix of jazz, Afro beat, reggae and Ijexá.

Luciane was born in a small town a couple of hours outside of the huge city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In many ways she is just starting her career but has already toured internationally and released several albums and singles. Her music explores many topics but is known for her exploration of the Black diaspora across South and Central America and beyond.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
