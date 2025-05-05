© 2025 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - KT Tunstall 2025

By John Floridis
Published May 5, 2025 at 7:43 AM MDT
KT Tunstall
KT Tunstall

Scottish singer songwriter, looping artist and theater composer KT Tunstall returns to Musician's Spotlight for a conversation with host John Floridis.

The Scottish born singer and songwriter gained recognition very early on in her career bursting onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, "Eye to the Telescope", which spawned the global hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See”, She’s continued to record and tour internationally for the past two decades. A dynamic performer, KT has won numerous awards for her live shows and recordings including a Grammy Nomination.

This is KT’s second visit to Musician’s Spotlight, and the range of conversation is diverse, personal and often humorous, including her role as composer for the musical Clueless, her collaboration with rock pioneer Suzi Quatro, her trilogy of recordings reflecting experiences from body, mind and soul, how she selects songs by other artists to cover and give a new an unique voice, and how she has dealt with hearing loss and vertigo to come to a place of peace with her own health.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
