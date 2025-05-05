Musician's Spotlight - KT Tunstall 2025

Scottish singer songwriter, looping artist and theater composer KT Tunstall returns to Musician's Spotlight for a conversation with host John Floridis.

The Scottish born singer and songwriter gained recognition very early on in her career bursting onto the music scene with her 2004 multi-platinum debut, "Eye to the Telescope", which spawned the global hits “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree” and “Suddenly I See”, She’s continued to record and tour internationally for the past two decades. A dynamic performer, KT has won numerous awards for her live shows and recordings including a Grammy Nomination.

This is KT’s second visit to Musician’s Spotlight, and the range of conversation is diverse, personal and often humorous, including her role as composer for the musical Clueless, her collaboration with rock pioneer Suzi Quatro, her trilogy of recordings reflecting experiences from body, mind and soul, how she selects songs by other artists to cover and give a new an unique voice, and how she has dealt with hearing loss and vertigo to come to a place of peace with her own health.