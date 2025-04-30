Musician's Spotlight - Bruce Cockburn

Legendary Canadian guitarist and singer songwriter Bruce Cockburn returns to Musician's Spotlight to visit with host John Floridis. The two talk about Bruce's most recent recording "O Sun O Moon" and the collaborations that help make the album so compelling.

A highlight of that album is his teaming up with Inuk music star Susan Aglukar on the song “To Keep the World We Know.” Bruce also talks about some of the challenges in continuing his music career as he approaches his 80's and how he chooses his priorities.

Cockburn gives some thoughts on his spiritual journey. “I have tried to keep Jesus the compassionate activist close to my heart, along with Jesus as portal to the cosmos, but I have long been leery of the dogma and doctrine that so many have attached to Christianity as well as to most other religions.”

Bruce gives a deep dive into one of his older and most enduring songs "Joy Will Find A Way" including the original inspiration which came from an African Kalimba melody and the words of encouragement to be open to the light that can come in to your world.