Musician's Spotlight - Dawes

Taylor Goldsmith founding member, singer, guitarist and primary songwriter of the band Dawes joins host John Floridis. Taylor talks about the evolution of the band to its current state as a duo of himself and his brother Griffin. In fact the most recent recording of the band is entitle simply "Oh Brother."

Taylor also goes into detail about his songwriting process and inspirations, his thoughts on Dawes being referred to as a "Laurel Canyon" band, the devastating effects the Los Angeles fires had on his family and how the subsequent events around the recovery from that tragedy actually helped him feel more connected to his home town of L.A.

This was culminated in his leading an all star cast of musicians performing "I Love L.A." on the 2025 Grammy Awards. In addition Taylor gives his thoughts on exploring personal darkness for the service of one's art without inhabiting that darkness too long.