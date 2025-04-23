© 2025 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Dawes

By John Floridis
Published April 23, 2025 at 9:03 PM MDT
Dawes
Dawes

Taylor Goldsmith founding member, singer, guitarist and primary songwriter of the band Dawes joins host John Floridis. Taylor talks about the evolution of the band to its current state as a duo of himself and his brother Griffin. In fact the most recent recording of the band is entitle simply "Oh Brother."

Taylor also goes into detail about his songwriting process and inspirations, his thoughts on Dawes being referred to as a "Laurel Canyon" band, the devastating effects the Los Angeles fires had on his family and how the subsequent events around the recovery from that tragedy actually helped him feel more connected to his home town of L.A.

This was culminated in his leading an all star cast of musicians performing "I Love L.A." on the 2025 Grammy Awards. In addition Taylor gives his thoughts on exploring personal darkness for the service of one's art without inhabiting that darkness too long.

Musician's Spotlight Dawes
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
