Musician's Spotlight - Cold Chocolate

“Sounds softer than the dew on the mountainside, harder than a Harley pushing back red dust, sweeter than true love." Ethan Robbins of the Americana duo Cold Chocolate visits with host John Floridis.

Along with Robbins, percussionist and banjo player Ariel Bernstein have forged their own brand of folk, rock and soul grooves that has welcomed fans far from their Boston base. Robbins, the group's singer and guitarist as well as primary songwriter, found his voice while attending Oberlin College. Though a classically trained violinist, he was not enrolled in the school's well known conservatory. Instead he found his entry point into his music career through Old Time music and bluegrass.

The duo has released several recordings including the popular "That's What I Call Cold Chocolate", an album of unique takes on songs from a diverse list of artists including Nick Drake, Aerosmith, Prince, TLC and Beck.