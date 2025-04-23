© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Cold Chocolate

By John Floridis
Published April 23, 2025 at 8:56 PM MDT
Cold Chocolate
Cold Chocolate

“Sounds softer than the dew on the mountainside, harder than a Harley pushing back red dust, sweeter than true love." Ethan Robbins of the Americana duo Cold Chocolate visits with host John Floridis.

Along with Robbins, percussionist and banjo player Ariel Bernstein have forged their own brand of folk, rock and soul grooves that has welcomed fans far from their Boston base. Robbins, the group's singer and guitarist as well as primary songwriter, found his voice while attending Oberlin College. Though a classically trained violinist, he was not enrolled in the school's well known conservatory. Instead he found his entry point into his music career through Old Time music and bluegrass.

The duo has released several recordings including the popular "That's What I Call Cold Chocolate", an album of unique takes on songs from a diverse list of artists including Nick Drake, Aerosmith, Prince, TLC and Beck.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Cold Chocolate
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information