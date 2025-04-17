Musician's Spotlight - TopHouse

A trio of Missoula, Montana string players busking on the street between farmer's markets became a nationally touring four piece Americana group touring the country with their unique blend of acoustic rock, pop and "sort of" bluegrass. Guitarist and singer Jesse Davis joins host John Floridis to discuss that arc of their journey as well as how they established themselves in Nashville first before starting their national touring career.

The group has now recorded several full length albums and EP's as well as numerous singles. Their most recent recordings "Theory" and "Practice." While the substance of Theory exuded optimism and hope, Practice is a more contemplative collection that reflects on challenges and mistakes made while growing and evolving as human beings. Practice offers insightful revelations through relatable narratives on top of TopHouse’s intricate and melodic arrangements