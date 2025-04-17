© 2025 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - TopHouse

By John Floridis
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:15 AM MDT
A trio of Missoula, Montana string players busking on the street between farmer's markets became a nationally touring four piece Americana group touring the country with their unique blend of acoustic rock, pop and "sort of" bluegrass. Guitarist and singer Jesse Davis joins host John Floridis to discuss that arc of their journey as well as how they established themselves in Nashville first before starting their national touring career.

The group has now recorded several full length albums and EP's as well as numerous singles. Their most recent recordings "Theory" and "Practice." While the substance of Theory exuded optimism and hope, Practice is a more contemplative collection that reflects on challenges and mistakes made while growing and evolving as human beings. Practice offers insightful revelations through relatable narratives on top of TopHouse’s intricate and melodic arrangements

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
