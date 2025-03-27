© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Duende Libre

By John Floridis
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:25 AM MDT
Duende Libre
Duende Libre

Pianist and composer Alex Chadsey joins host John Floridis to talk about the Seattle based trio Duende Libre. Duende Libre is an award-winning jazz trio whose original music combines jazz virtuosity with roots rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, and West Africa into a “strikingly authentic blend.”

Each having apprenticed with direct descendants and master musicians of these traditions, they consider themselves disciples of their teachers. The result: A euphoric new jazz that honors its historical roots, pushing open the boundaries of genre to invoke a powerful sonic freedom.

Pop Matters calls it “globally-inspired jazz with dimension.” You will encounter sizzling rhythms and grooving basslines, experimental meters and irresistible melodic hooks, all aglow with the technical virtuosity earned by decades of devotion to their craft.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Duende Libre
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information