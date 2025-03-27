Musician's Spotlight - Duende Libre

Pianist and composer Alex Chadsey joins host John Floridis to talk about the Seattle based trio Duende Libre. Duende Libre is an award-winning jazz trio whose original music combines jazz virtuosity with roots rhythms from Cuba, Brazil, and West Africa into a “strikingly authentic blend.”

Each having apprenticed with direct descendants and master musicians of these traditions, they consider themselves disciples of their teachers. The result: A euphoric new jazz that honors its historical roots, pushing open the boundaries of genre to invoke a powerful sonic freedom.

Pop Matters calls it “globally-inspired jazz with dimension.” You will encounter sizzling rhythms and grooving basslines, experimental meters and irresistible melodic hooks, all aglow with the technical virtuosity earned by decades of devotion to their craft.