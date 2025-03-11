Musician's Spotlight - Yonder Mountain String Band

Adam Ajala and Dave Johnston of the Yonder Mountain String Band, the American progressive bluegrass group from Nederland, Colorado visit with host John Floridis. Composed of Dave Johnston, Ben Kaufmann, Adam Aijala, Nick Piccininni, and Coleman Smith the band has released eleven studio albums and six live records to date.

Interview topics include the band's origins, which actually go back to the midwest in Urbanna, Il prior to Nederland. They also talk about the group's progression from playing small clubs to headlining festivals across the U.S.

Yonder Mountain has released numerous studio recordings and even more live albums, EPs and singles given their well known live performance energy.