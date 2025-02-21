© 2025 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight - Fran Grace

By John Floridis
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:14 AM MST
Lady Strings, Fran Grace one of the leading voices in Sacred Steel music joins host John Floridis.

Fran “Lady Strings” Grace is among a small sisterhood of women trailblazers playing sacred steel guitar in African American Holiness-Pentecostal worship services. A masterful lap-steel guitarist, she leads a powerhouse family band specializing in the ecstatic, steel-guitar-driven gospel music she grew up with in church.

Fran talks about her hometown of Toledo, Ohio and how that area of the country helped shape her. The most important influence on her life however was her grandmother Ella Mae Dupree, an amazing woman who overcame the loss of her arm to lead not only the music in her church but the services and sermons themselves.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
