Musician's Spotlight - Fran Grace

Lady Strings, Fran Grace one of the leading voices in Sacred Steel music joins host John Floridis.

Fran “Lady Strings” Grace is among a small sisterhood of women trailblazers playing sacred steel guitar in African American Holiness-Pentecostal worship services. A masterful lap-steel guitarist, she leads a powerhouse family band specializing in the ecstatic, steel-guitar-driven gospel music she grew up with in church.

Fran talks about her hometown of Toledo, Ohio and how that area of the country helped shape her. The most important influence on her life however was her grandmother Ella Mae Dupree, an amazing woman who overcame the loss of her arm to lead not only the music in her church but the services and sermons themselves.