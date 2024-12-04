© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Danae Vlasse 2024

By John Floridis
Published December 4, 2024 at 1:58 PM MST
Danae Vlasse
Courtesy
Danae Vlasse

Grammy Award Winning composer Danae Vlasse returns to Musician's Spotlight. We go in depth with the details of her most recent recording of her epic composition "Mythologies II", recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Danae’s musical exploration of classic Greek myths demonstrates a nuanced perspective on the protagonists of ancient stories, which speak fundamental truths about the human condition and societal values.

We’ll talk about the journey of being nominated and winning a Grammy and how it has impacted her career and also get more personal in discussing how this piece is a gift to her Greek father, himself born on the Island of Rhodes where these myths were born

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Danae Vlasse
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Load More