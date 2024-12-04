Musician's Spotlight - Danae Vlasse 2024

Grammy Award Winning composer Danae Vlasse returns to Musician's Spotlight. We go in depth with the details of her most recent recording of her epic composition "Mythologies II", recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios.

Danae’s musical exploration of classic Greek myths demonstrates a nuanced perspective on the protagonists of ancient stories, which speak fundamental truths about the human condition and societal values.

We’ll talk about the journey of being nominated and winning a Grammy and how it has impacted her career and also get more personal in discussing how this piece is a gift to her Greek father, himself born on the Island of Rhodes where these myths were born