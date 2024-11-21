Musician's Spotlight - Della Mae

Host John Floridis visits with fiddler and Della Mae founder Kimber Ludiker. Della Mae is a GRAMMY-nominated, all-women string band. Hailing from across North America, and reared in diverse musical styles, they are one of the most charismatic and engaging roots bands touring today.

They have toured internationally spreading peace and understanding through music … and that’s not just hyperbole. The group teamed up with the U.S. State Department, traveling to over 30 countries in an effort to improve opportunities for women all across the globe.

We’ll go in depth into that part of the group’s story as we talk with fiddler and group founder Kimber Ludiker, and also cover the group’s early days, how and why they often choose cover songs outside the string band genre and how the group strives to pay respect to tradition while still carving out their unique vision.