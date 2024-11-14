Musician's Spotlight - James McMurtry 2024

Acclaimed singer songwriter and guitarist James McMurtry returns to Musician's Spotlight for the first time since being the guest on the show, named, Non-Commercial Program Of The Year by the Montana Broadcaster's Association back in 2018.

James goes in deep in his recollections of the production and arrangement of his most recent recording "The Horses and the Hounds" which won numerous Americana Music awards.

He shares his technique of writing lyrics from the perspective of characters which are inspired by specific lines of dialogue that he thinks of off the top of his head.

He also shares how different guitars can inspire his writing and how they can dictate the drive of energy of the song.

On a more personal level, James shares how he stopped drinking and how it has effected his life in general and specifically how it might have improved his hunting skills.