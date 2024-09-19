Musician's Spotlight - Tycho

Electronic music composer, producer and songwriter Scott Hansen, also known as Tycho joins host John Floridis for this program.

The twice Grammy nominated musician discusses his early inspiration into music which came more from a knowledge of computers than from mastering a musical instrument.

He then came to learn and master guitar, bass and keyboards and incorporate those sounds into his music.

After more than fifteen years of work, Hansen found himself at something of a loss. He decided what was missing was structure, so he set about transforming his life. “I focused inward and revisited a lot of my methods from that time period but redesigned them to be more efficient,” Hansen says. “I think I emerged as a healthier person with a better relationship to my work….”