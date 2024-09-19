© 2024 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Tycho

By John Floridis
Published September 19, 2024 at 7:14 AM MDT
Tycho
Jamie-James Medina
Tycho

Electronic music composer, producer and songwriter Scott Hansen, also known as Tycho joins host John Floridis for this program.

The twice Grammy nominated musician discusses his early inspiration into music which came more from a knowledge of computers than from mastering a musical instrument.

He then came to learn and master guitar, bass and keyboards and incorporate those sounds into his music.

After more than fifteen years of work, Hansen found himself at something of a loss. He decided what was missing was structure, so he set about transforming his life. “I focused inward and revisited a lot of my methods from that time period but redesigned them to be more efficient,” Hansen says. “I think I emerged as a healthier person with a better relationship to my work….”

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
