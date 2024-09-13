Musician's Spotlight - Kiki Valera

Son Cubano legend and virtuoso of the cuatro and tres string instruments Kiki Valera joins host John Floridis to talk shop. Kiki shares his thoughts on his upbringing in Santiago de Cuba and the long line of musicians in his family history.

Valera also details the construction and history of the unique of the cuatro and tres string instruments that he has mastered.

As well Kiki talks about his influences, particularly those from the United States from pop artists like Chicago and the Commodores to virtuoso jazz guitarists Pat Metheny and Wes Montgomery.

There is also a humorous story that Kiki tells of how his love of short wave radio and the transmission of "unapproved" music almost got him in trouble with authorities in Communist run Cuba.