Musician's Spotlight - B.B. King 20th Anniversary Special

This program is a 20 year retrospective on our visit with the legendary B.B. King. On July 30th, 2004 Musician's Spotlight host John Floridis and then co-host Brian Kopper ventured to the Big Sky Brewery in Missoula, Montana for a blues festival that included Shemekia Copeland and Dr. John as well as B.B. King. The interview took place in Mr. King's tour bus before his set that night as he was approaching his 79 birthday.

He reflected on his roots growing up in Indianola, Mississippi, how he developed into a blues musician as opposed to a gospel singer, the guitarists who influenced him as he developed his own style and how he balances the emotional spontaneity in his guitar soloing with his singing.

B.B. also relays a story of how he came to know that John Lennon had idolized him and wished he could play guitar like him and how humbled he was that Lennon even knew who he was.

The interview captures Mr. King's gracious and warm spirit and as well covers a variety of topics, personal and professional. The music selected reflects his seven decades long career.