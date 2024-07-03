Musician's Spotlight - Lucinda Williams

One of America's most acclaimed and respected songwriters, Lucinda Williams joins host John Floridis for her first interview on Musician's Spotlight. The conversation took place in late June of 2024 as Lucinda was embarking on a 50th anniversary tour celebrating her over five decade career.

Williams is a triple Grammy Winner with several more nominations. Time magazine called Lucinda "America's finest singer songwriter."

Williams discusses her most recent recording "Stories From A Rock n Roll Heart" as well as her memoir "Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You," both of which helped her stay focused during her recovery from a stroke in 2020 that severely effected her speech, movement and guitar playing. Lucinda also answers questions from Spotlight listeners covering topics such as how she communicates her musical ideas to her band, how she dealt with the "boys club" environment as an aspiring songwriter, how she took inspiration from her author/professor/poet father Miller Williams and how she learned to relax in studio situations and trust others in the creative process.

