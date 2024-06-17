© 2024 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Old 97's

By John Floridis
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:34 AM MDT
Old 97s recording their album "American Primitive" with Tucker Martine at Flora Recording & Playback in Portland, OR, June 2023. Photo by Jason Quigley.
Jason Quigley
Old 97s recording their album "American Primitive" with Tucker Martine at Flora Recording & Playback in Portland, OR, June 2023. Photo by Jason Quigley.

Singer songwriter Rhett Miller, front man of the Old 97's dives into his early days growing up in the Dallas, TX music scene, the key to keeping the same band members in a group for over three decades, how he flows his songwriting between the band and his solo work.

Rhett also talks about the depth of satisfaction he gets from his philanthropic work for organizations like the Breathe Easy Concert Series an annual event in Dallas that raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Okay to Say initiative sponsored by the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute.

Rhett also talks about the process of putting together the band's 13 release "American Primitive" and answers questions from listeners including “What movie makers have had an influence on his songwriting?”, “Does he feel his writings are crisper or wittier than when he first started” and “How the band pick the songs they perform on tour.”

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
