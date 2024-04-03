Musician's Spotlight - Hannah King

This interview plays in two parts. Part two will start automatically after part 1 ends.

Hailing from the Flathead Valley of Montana, fiddler and singer songwriter Hannah King makes her debut on Musician's Spotlight.

Born in Pennsylvania, Hannah's family moved to Southwestern Montana to run a cattle ranch when she was very young. Growing up in that environment she was immersed in the feel and energy of her new state which heavily influenced the Americana flavored songs she would later write as a young adult.

Hannah started learning fiddle playing at a young age and starting entering and winning regional and national fiddle championship contests in her early teens.

Much like Alison Krauss, one of the artists who had a significant influence on her music, Hannah brings that virtuoso fiddling to her work in a way that always honors the song first and foremost.

