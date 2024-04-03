© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Hannah King

By John Floridis
Published April 3, 2024 at 12:13 PM MDT
Hannah King
Courtesy
Hannah King

This interview plays in two parts. Part two will start automatically after part 1 ends.

Hailing from the Flathead Valley of Montana, fiddler and singer songwriter Hannah King makes her debut on Musician's Spotlight.

Born in Pennsylvania, Hannah's family moved to Southwestern Montana to run a cattle ranch when she was very young. Growing up in that environment she was immersed in the feel and energy of her new state which heavily influenced the Americana flavored songs she would later write as a young adult.

Hannah started learning fiddle playing at a young age and starting entering and winning regional and national fiddle championship contests in her early teens.

Much like Alison Krauss, one of the artists who had a significant influence on her music, Hannah brings that virtuoso fiddling to her work in a way that always honors the song first and foremost.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Hannah King
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information
Load More