Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Eileen Ivers

By John Floridis
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:11 AM MST
Eileen Ivers
Stuart M Berg
Eileen Ivers May 13, 2022 Towne Crier Cafe Beacon, NY ©Stuart Berg 2022.

One of the very finest Irish fiddlers in the world, Eileen Ivers returns to Musician's Spotlight after first being on the program over two decades ago. Ivers discusses her immersion into Irish music studies and competitions, her entry into the recording and touring world, her involvement with Riverdance, her performances with the finest symphony orchestras in the world, collaborations with Sting, Hall and Oates and the The Chieftains, and ... her stick ball career growing up in the Bronx.

Grammy awarded, Emmy nominated, London Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, guest starred with over 50 orchestras, original Musical Star of Riverdance, Nine Time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion, Sting, Hall and Oates, The Chieftains, 'Fiddlers 3' with Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg and Regina Carter, Patti Smith, Al Di Meola, Steve Gadd, founding member of Cherish the Ladies, movie soundtracks including “Gangs of New York”, performed for Presidents and Royalty worldwide … this is a short list of accomplishments, headliners, tours, and affiliations.

Eileen Ivers
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
