Musician's Spotlight - Victor Wooten 2024

This episode plays in two parts, with part two starting automatically after part 1 ends.

World renowned bass guitarist and composer Victor Wooten returns to Musician's Spotlight for a conversation with host John Floridis.

Hear some new music by the Wooten Brothers as well as some tunes from Victor's solo albums, a duet with Edgar Meyer and a track from SMV the bassist super group with Stanley Clarke and Marcus Miller.

Victor goes deep into his 10 concepts for being a better musician, his battle with Focal Dystonia, his thoughts on human connection and where we can all be better as people in general.

