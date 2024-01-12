© 2024 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Victor Wooten 2024

By John Floridis
Published January 12, 2024 at 3:51 PM MST
Victor Wooten
Steve Parke
Victor Wooten

This episode plays in two parts, with part two starting automatically after part 1 ends.

World renowned bass guitarist and composer Victor Wooten returns to Musician's Spotlight for a conversation with host John Floridis.

Hear some new music by the Wooten Brothers as well as some tunes from Victor's solo albums, a duet with Edgar Meyer and a track from SMV the bassist super group with Stanley Clarke and Marcus Miller.

Victor goes deep into his 10 concepts for being a better musician, his battle with Focal Dystonia, his thoughts on human connection and where we can all be better as people in general.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
