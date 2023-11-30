Musician's Spotlight - Cary Morin

Part two will begin automatically when part 1 ends.

Guitarist and singer songwriter Carey Morin makes his first appearance on Musician's Spotlight, bringing his Roots-infused Native Americana."

Born In Billings, Mt. and raised in Great Falls, Mt., Carey Morin grew up in a household steeped and mix of musical influences including rock, blues, folk and traditional Crow music from his Assiniboine and Crow family.

He has won multiple Indigenous Music Awards as well as an Independent Music Award, toured internationally performing at the Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, the Vancouver Olympics, and Paris Jazz Festival.

He's performed solo and with his band Ghost Dog with Taj Mahal, Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Osborne, David Bromberg, Arlo Guthrie, Tony Trishka, Guy Davis, David Wilcox, and Phil Cook and Pura Fe.

Cary's most recent album "“Innocent Allies” will be released in January of 2024 and features all original songs primarily influenced by the paintings of Charlie Russell.

