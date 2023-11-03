Musician's Spotlight - Suzy Bogguss

Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Suzy Bogguss joins host John Floridis on this Musician's Spotlight. Through her four decade career that has produced over 20 albums under her own name as well as many more in collaboration with other artists, Suzy has set herself apart with her distinctive sound.

She’s a Grammy Award winning musician with multiple awards from the major country music associations as well, but she also blends in a nice mix of Western swing, folk music and blues into her style.

Listen in to hear about her early days as a featured singer at Dollywood under the guidance from the legend herself, Dolly Parton, to becoming a chart topping major label artist, then transitioning to an independent musician calling her own shots.

