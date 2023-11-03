© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Suzy Bogguss

By John Floridis
Published November 3, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT
Grammy Award winning singer songwriter Suzy Bogguss joins host John Floridis on this Musician's Spotlight. Through her four decade career that has produced over 20 albums under her own name as well as many more in collaboration with other artists, Suzy has set herself apart with her distinctive sound.

She’s a Grammy Award winning musician with multiple awards from the major country music associations as well, but she also blends in a nice mix of Western swing, folk music and blues into her style.

Listen in to hear about her early days as a featured singer at Dollywood under the guidance from the legend herself, Dolly Parton, to becoming a chart topping major label artist, then transitioning to an independent musician calling her own shots.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
