Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - The Fanoos Ensemble

By John Floridis
Published October 19, 2023 at 5:53 AM MDT
Fanoos Ensemble
Courtesy
Fanoos Ensemble

This episode plays in two parts. Part two begins automatically after part 1 ends.

A much anticipated Musician's Spotlight with the Fanoos Ensemble. Tune in to hear their remarkable story, told in music and words: The story of the true "Heart of Afghanistan", a story they cannot tell from their homeland due to current conditions in that country.

The group recently performed in Butte for the Montana Folk Festival this past July.

You'll hear from Elham Fanoos, the group's pianist about the history, culture, language and music that influences their journey.

With their unique combination of Middle Eastern and Western instruments and arrangements, the Fanoos Ensemble create their own genre unhindered by boundaries, musical or geographical.

You'll hear about their home city of Kabul in ways that we are rarely made aware of and apart from the headlines of the war torn images we see through mainstream media

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
