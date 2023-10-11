Musician's Spotlight - Martin Sexton 2023

Part two of the episode will begin automatically after part one ends.

Dynamic singer songwriter Martin Sexton returns to Musician's Spotlight to check in since his last visit in 2017. He talks about how the music of the 1970's, and Van Morrison in particular, influenced his own work and how getting his first electric guitar — not acoustic, as he is known for playing — was the jump-start he needed for his passion for music.

Martin also relates how he finds solace and inspiration in the Adirondack Mountains of New York not far from his hometown of Syracuse where he grew up with eleven siblings.

In discussing songwriting, Sexton talks about the nuances of writing songs about loved ones, particularly family and how all of his songs ultimately have the purpose of inspiring unity.