Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Martin Sexton 2023

By John Floridis
Published October 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT
Martin Sexton
joanna chattman/joanna chattman
Martin Sexton

Part two of the episode will begin automatically after part one ends.

Dynamic singer songwriter Martin Sexton returns to Musician's Spotlight to check in since his last visit in 2017. He talks about how the music of the 1970's, and Van Morrison in particular, influenced his own work and how getting his first electric guitar — not acoustic, as he is known for playing — was the jump-start he needed for his passion for music.

Martin also relates how he finds solace and inspiration in the Adirondack Mountains of New York not far from his hometown of Syracuse where he grew up with eleven siblings.

In discussing songwriting, Sexton talks about the nuances of writing songs about loved ones, particularly family and how all of his songs ultimately have the purpose of inspiring unity.

Martin Sexton
Tags
Musician's Spotlight Martin Sexton
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
