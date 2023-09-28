Musician's Spotlight - National Park Radio

Stefan and Kerrie Szabo of National Park Radio visit with host John Floridis. Stefan and Kerrie discuss the origins of the group and how Kerrie became a more prominent singer on stage with little to no previous experience beyond singing with friends at a nursing home.

Other topics include the profound influence of their home state of Arkansas and in particular the Ozark Mountains on their music, the challenges of touring while raising children and their DIY nature when it comes to most things in life.

The two musicians also talk about how they came to adopt the group's name and their dedication to the very parks and preserves which inspired that name.