Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - National Park Radio

By John Floridis
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:35 AM MDT
Kerrie and Stefan Szabo make up the band National Park Radio.
Courtesy National Park Radio
Kerrie and Stefan Szabo make up the band National Park Radio.

Stefan and Kerrie Szabo of National Park Radio visit with host John Floridis. Stefan and Kerrie discuss the origins of the group and how Kerrie became a more prominent singer on stage with little to no previous experience beyond singing with friends at a nursing home.

Other topics include the profound influence of their home state of Arkansas and in particular the Ozark Mountains on their music, the challenges of touring while raising children and their DIY nature when it comes to most things in life.

The two musicians also talk about how they came to adopt the group's name and their dedication to the very parks and preserves which inspired that name.

Musician's Spotlight National Park RadioStefan SzaboKerrie Szabo
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
