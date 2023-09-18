© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight - Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin

By John Floridis
Published September 18, 2023 at 7:17 AM MDT
Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin
Marc Cohn and Shawn Colvin

A special Musician's Spotlight featuring two multiple Grammy Award winning singer songwriters, Shawn Colvin and Marc Cohn.

The two artists have had a decades long friendship and have collaborated on tours and recording projects. Program host John Floridis catches up with both musicians by phone prior to their Spring 2023 Montana performances.

Marc talks about his recent work with the Blind Boys of Alabama and how that project was inspired by early Paul Simon solo work. Shawn goes deep into how alternate tuning of her guitar inspires her creativity.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
