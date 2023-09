Saxophonist and composer Branford Marsalis visits with host John Floridis to talk about his 40 year career as a performer, recording artist, actor and educator. Highlights include his discussion of why he primarily works with his quartet in jazz, how he sees himself now in his 60's versus his younger self, what music is currently inspiring him, why jazz is full of "Kyrie Irvings" and the real reason he chose the sax.