Musician's Spotlight - Suzanne Bona

By John Floridis
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM MDT
Suzanne Bona, renowned host of Sunday Baroque and the flutist of the Sylvan Trio joins host John Floridis for her first Spotlight interview.

Bona talks about her early life journeys with music and how she chose the flute as her instrument, the story of her introduction to her career as a radio host and her collaboration with the Sylvan Trio players Greg Kostraba and Josh Aerie.

Suzanne also discusses the process of choosing to record all female composers for the trio's album as well as her most non-traditional flute performance and her favorite Jethro Tull song.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
