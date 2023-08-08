© 2023 MTPR
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Jeffrey Foucault 2023

By John Floridis
Published August 8, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT
Jeffrey Foucault's latest album is called Salt as Wolves.
Jeffrey Foucault
Singer songwriter Jeffrey Foucault returns to Musician's Spotlight to visit with host John Floridis and discuss his most recent release "Deadstock."

As well Foucault talks about the deep influence his family and the gift of knowing all of his grandparents has shaped him, the influence of "place" and how it has effected both his lyrical and musical language and some of his earliest and surprising musical influences.

In addition Foucault discusses the ongoing process of grief as it relates to his dealing with the loss of longtime friend and collaborator drummer Billy Conway.

Lighter topics include reminiscing on house concerts at Missoula yoga studios, his friendship with fellow singer songwriter Greg Brown and similarities between great musicians and professional athletes like the 1980 Milwaukee Bucks basketball players he watched growing up in Wisconsin.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
