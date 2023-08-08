Musician's Spotlight - Jeffrey Foucault 2023

Singer songwriter Jeffrey Foucault returns to Musician's Spotlight to visit with host John Floridis and discuss his most recent release "Deadstock."

As well Foucault talks about the deep influence his family and the gift of knowing all of his grandparents has shaped him, the influence of "place" and how it has effected both his lyrical and musical language and some of his earliest and surprising musical influences.

In addition Foucault discusses the ongoing process of grief as it relates to his dealing with the loss of longtime friend and collaborator drummer Billy Conway.

Lighter topics include reminiscing on house concerts at Missoula yoga studios, his friendship with fellow singer songwriter Greg Brown and similarities between great musicians and professional athletes like the 1980 Milwaukee Bucks basketball players he watched growing up in Wisconsin.