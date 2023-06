An archival remix of two programs from 2017 and 2018 brings together saxophonist, flutist, singer and composer Erica Von Kleist and Trombonist and composer Naomi Moon Siegell.

Both remarkable musicians have been driving forces in their communities, Whitefish and Missoula, Montana respectively, for the last decade not only with their music but their passion for education, business start ups and community involvement.