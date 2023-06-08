Musician's Spotlight - Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

World renowned Nuvo traditional Scottish music duo fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas return to Musician's Spotlight after 15 years to check in on the last decade and a half of recording, touring and generally growing as their journey continues.

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling", and brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.

Over the last 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.