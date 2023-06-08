© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

By John Floridis
Published June 8, 2023 at 4:53 PM MDT
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

World renowned Nuvo traditional Scottish music duo fiddler Alasdair Fraser and cellist Natalie Haas return to Musician's Spotlight after 15 years to check in on the last decade and a half of recording, touring and generally growing as their journey continues.

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling", and brilliant Californian cellist Natalie Haas spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.

Over the last 20 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

Tags
Musician's Spotlight Alasdair FraserNatalie Haas
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
See stories by John Floridis
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information