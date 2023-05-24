© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight - Theo Katzman

By John Floridis
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM MDT
Theo Katzman
Courtesy of Theo Katzman
Theo Katzman

Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman visits with host John Floridis.

Katzman, known for both his solo work as well as his contributions to the Indy phenomenon Vulfpek, discusses the way he balances the multiple musical "voices" that he brings to both projects.

He does a deep dive into his most recent recordings "Be The Wheel" and "Heartbreak Hits." As well Katzman talks about the challenge and reward of writing songs with darker, heavier tones lyrically with lighter, major chord based melodies.

Musician's Spotlight Theo Katzman
John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
