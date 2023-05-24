Musician's Spotlight - Theo Katzman

Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist Theo Katzman visits with host John Floridis.

Katzman, known for both his solo work as well as his contributions to the Indy phenomenon Vulfpek, discusses the way he balances the multiple musical "voices" that he brings to both projects.

He does a deep dive into his most recent recordings "Be The Wheel" and "Heartbreak Hits." As well Katzman talks about the challenge and reward of writing songs with darker, heavier tones lyrically with lighter, major chord based melodies.