Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Rhonda Vincent

By John Floridis
Published April 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT
One of the most successful and popular bluegrass musicians of her generation, multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter Rhonda Vincent joins in conversation with host John Floridis to delve into her career story.

Highlights include Rhonda discussing her very early beginnings in a family band when she was 6 years old, her passion for preserving the authentic history and culture of bluegrass music and her equal passion for keeping it fresh and accessible to new audiences. Rhonda also talks about the challenges of interpreting pop standards for the genre such as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and the ageless classic "Unchained Melody."

Rhonda also gives her take on several questions and comments submitted on social media by her fans and Musician's Spotlight listeners covering a wide range of topics including: fishing with her husband at their home on the Lake of the Ozarks, Mo., her cooking habits and her favorite songs to perform with her band The Rage.

Rhonda Vincent is an eight-time Grammy nominee, winning the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017. In 2020, she was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She also has multiple awards from several of the world's most prestigious bluegrass music associations.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
