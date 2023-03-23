Musician's Spotlight - Lunasa

This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

One of the most popular and successful traditional Irish music groups in the world, Lunasa is featured here on their first Musician's Spotlight.

Flutist Kevin Crawford joins host John Floridis to talk about the arc of the group's musical story, their foundation, the origin of the group's name and how it set the tone of what they wanted to do and their decision not to feature a full time vocalist in the group.

Kevin also talks about how the band's popularity in Japan inspired several tribute bands as well as an Anime cartoon program as well as how he struggled to find the inspiration needed to get back on the road touring in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic.