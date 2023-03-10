Musician's Spotlight - Camila Meza

This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

Chilean born singer, guitarist and composer Camila Meza returns to Musician's Spotlight.

Camila goes deep in describing the process, both creatively and emotionally, that went into her most recent release "Ambar."

One of the highlights of that project is her take on the David Bowie/Pat Metheny collaboration "This Is Not America."

As well Meza details how her recent introduction to motherhood has affected her creativity and how singing and playing guitar solos simultaneously helps her to be better at both main aspects of her musicianship.