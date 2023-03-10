© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight - Camila Meza

By John Floridis
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST
This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

Chilean born singer, guitarist and composer Camila Meza returns to Musician's Spotlight.

Camila goes deep in describing the process, both creatively and emotionally, that went into her most recent release "Ambar."

One of the highlights of that project is her take on the David Bowie/Pat Metheny collaboration "This Is Not America."

As well Meza details how her recent introduction to motherhood has affected her creativity and how singing and playing guitar solos simultaneously helps her to be better at both main aspects of her musicianship.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
