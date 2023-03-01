Musician's Spotlight - The Suffers

>

Gulf Coast Soul from the Suffers arrives to Musician's Spotlight, as singer Kam Franklin visits with host John Floridis. Kam dives deep into her Houston, Texas roots to give a virtual tour of the city's character and energy which had such a deep impact on her as a singer, songwriter, actor, orator and activist. Kam also talks about how the group overcame significant obstacles before and after the pandemic lockdown including the loss of two founding members, the vandalization of the group's van and theft of thousands of dollars of their equipment. Through it all the group came out stronger as seen and heard in their latest recording "It Starts With Love."