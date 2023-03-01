© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - The Suffers

By John Floridis
Published March 1, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST
Gulf Coast Soul from the Suffers arrives to Musician's Spotlight, as singer Kam Franklin visits with host John Floridis. Kam dives deep into her Houston, Texas roots to give a virtual tour of the city's character and energy which had such a deep impact on her as a singer, songwriter, actor, orator and activist. Kam also talks about how the group overcame significant obstacles before and after the pandemic lockdown including the loss of two founding members, the vandalization of the group's van and theft of thousands of dollars of their equipment. Through it all the group came out stronger as seen and heard in their latest recording "It Starts With Love."

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
