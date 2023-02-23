© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight - Ani DiFranco 2023

By John Floridis
Published February 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM MST
This episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically after part 1 ends.

Iconic singer songwriter Ani DiFranco returns to Musician's Spotlight to talk with host John Floridis about her work on "The Knowing" her first children's book and corresponding single as well as the 25th anniversary releases of "Living In Clip" and "Little Plastic Castles."

Ani also answers listeners questions about her experiences at the Buffalo Arts Academy High School, her collaborations with the Preservation Hall Band, her early influences in starting Righteous Babe Records and the changing diversity of her audience. DiFranco also reflects on her work with the Prison Music Project as well as how she lets her art evolve over the years.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
