Musician's Spotlight: Los Lobos

Saxophonist, keyboard player and producer Steve Berlin joins host John Floridis to discuss his four-decade work as a member of the legendary band Los Lobos.

Steve talks about the band's origins playing primarily Mexican folkloric music through dozens of albums, a number one hit record (their cover of "La Bamba") and years of touring internationally headlining festivals and stadium shows.

The band is still going strong as seen by their most recent album "Native Sons," a tribute to their hometown of Los Angeles. The record is comprised of new arrangements of songs written by some of the best songwriters in LA history.

