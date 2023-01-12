© 2023 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight: Los Lobos

By John Floridis
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:06 PM MST
Los Lobos
Los Lobos

The episode plays in two parts. Part two will begin automatically when part one ends.

Saxophonist, keyboard player and producer Steve Berlin joins host John Floridis to discuss his four-decade work as a member of the legendary band Los Lobos.

Steve talks about the band's origins playing primarily Mexican folkloric music through dozens of albums, a number one hit record (their cover of "La Bamba") and years of touring internationally headlining festivals and stadium shows.

The band is still going strong as seen by their most recent album "Native Sons," a tribute to their hometown of Los Angeles. The record is comprised of new arrangements of songs written by some of the best songwriters in LA history.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
