Musician's Spotlight - Joe Purdy

Songwriter Joe Purdy returns to the forefront of the Americana genre with his new recording "Coyote" recorded "off the grid" in the desert area near Joshua Tree National Park, California. Born of heartbreak and pandemic-induced solitude, Joe brings a deeply personal take to the listener on his life at that time with an organically captured song-scape of pieces bathed in the sounds of his surroundings, including the unmistakable call of the animal for which he named the album.

Joe sits down with host John Floridis to discuss the process of this new album as well as his overall musical journey, which has included close to 20 albums, songs featured prominently in film and television and collaborations with musicians from Steve Earle to Pete Townshend.