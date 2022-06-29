© 2022 MTPR
Musician's Spotlight

Musician's Spotlight - Joe Purdy

Published June 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM MDT
Songwriter Joe Purdy returns to the forefront of the Americana genre with his new recording "Coyote" recorded "off the grid" in the desert area near Joshua Tree National Park, California. Born of heartbreak and pandemic-induced solitude, Joe brings a deeply personal take to the listener on his life at that time with an organically captured song-scape of pieces bathed in the sounds of his surroundings, including the unmistakable call of the animal for which he named the album.

Joe sits down with host John Floridis to discuss the process of this new album as well as his overall musical journey, which has included close to 20 albums, songs featured prominently in film and television and collaborations with musicians from Steve Earle to Pete Townshend.

John Floridis
John Floridis, the host and producer of Musician's Spotlight, has been with Montana Public Radio since 1997. He has interviewed over 200 musicians during that time. He is also an independent recording and performing artist in his own right and a former registered music therapist.
