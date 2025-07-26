© 2025 MTPR
Joy Harjo to headline, Chris La Tray to emcee inaugural IndigiPalooza MT, August 1-2, 2025

By Lauren Korn
Published July 26, 2025 at 9:30 AM MDT
Paul Abdoo

Front Row Center co-host Lauren Korn speaks with Chris La Tray, current Montana Poet Laureate and one of the organizers of IndigiPalooza MT: Indigenous Arts & Storytelling Festival, taking place August 1-2, 2025, in Missoula, Montana. According to their website, the festival is:

A vibrant, two-day celebration of Indigenous creativity, culture, and community. Centered around the power of story in all its forms, the festival features an inspiring line-up of Indigenous artists, writers, musicians, and makers sharing their work across multiple mediums—from poetry and literature to visual art, traditional foods, and music.

Aaron Draplin, Draplin Design Company

Former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo-Sapulpa, the first Native person to hold the post, will serve as the keynote speaker. Throughout the weekend, explore the Indigenous Art Market, attend panel discussions, hear live music, and experience the rich traditions and evolving expressions of Indigenous storytelling.

The idea for the festival has its origin in the inaugural James Welch Native Lit Festival that took place in Missoula in 2022. The success of the event created a demand for more, and the organizers of IndigiPalooza MT (Anna East of Chickadee Community Services, Selya Avila of the Missoula Public Library, and Montana Poet Laureate Chris La Tray) hope IndigiPalooza MT can fill that demand.

Learn about the 2025 presenters here and the event schedule here. All events are free and open to the public, both at the Montana Theatre (in the PARTV Building on the University of Montana campus) and at the Missoula Public Library.

Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of it’s literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
