James Welch Native Lit Festival makes its debut in 2022

Lauren Korn sits down with Sterling HolyWhiteMountain, Executive Director of the James Welch Native Lit Festival, to talk about making space for Native writers to talk publicly about their work.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information about the festival, about James Welch, and about being a part of this important conversation, click on the link, above.

Thursday, July 28

An Evening at The Wilma (131 S. Higgins Ave.)

7 - 7:15 p.m. — Welcome to the James Welch Native Lit Festival: Sterling HolyWhiteMountain

7:15 - 7:30 p.m. — Intro: Lois Welch

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Louise Erdrich Talks

Friday, July 29

Afternoon events at the Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main St.)

1 - 2:30 p.m. — Two Spirit/LGBTQ Panel: Adrian Jawort / Taté Walker

2:30 - 4 p.m. — Thriller, Speculative Fiction: David Heska Wanbli Weiden / Rebecca Roanhorse / Cherie Dimaline

Evening events at The Wilma (131 S. Higgins Ave.)

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. — Montana Writers Read

7 - 7:15 p.m. — Intro: Sterling HolyWhiteMountain

7:15 - 8:15 p.m. — David Treuer Talks

Saturday, July 30

Morning events at Missoula Public Library (455 E. Main St.)

10 - 11:30 a.m. — Non-Fiction, Memoir: Sasha LaPointe / Chris La Tray / Susan Devan Harness

11:30 - 1 p.m. — Poetry: Vic Charlo / Heather Cahoon / Mandy Smoker Broaddus

Afternoon and evening events at The Wilma (131 S. Higgins Ave.)

2 - 4 p.m. — Lois Welch Reads / Debra Earling Talks / Open Mic: Remembering Jim

7 - 7:15 p.m. — Closing Prayer

7:15 -7:45 p.m. — Story of the Festival: Sterling HolyWhiteMountain

7:45 - 8 p.m. — Intro: Sterling HolyWhiteMountain

8 - 10 p.m. — “We Talk, You Listen”: Tommy Orange / Kelli Jo Ford / Brandon Hobson