Bozeman’s Ellen Theater has a long history, hosts Irish Bluegrass group JigJam March 7th

By Michael Marsolek
Published March 2, 2025 at 9:50 AM MST

Program Director Michael Marsolek speaks with John Ludin—Executive Director of Montana TheatreWorks, which owns and operates the Ellen Theater in Bozeman—about the theater’s history and about upcoming shows and performances, including Irish Bluegrass band JigJam on March 7, 2025. For more information about this event, and about other events at the Ellen, head to their website.

Note: JigJam will be performing in Helena at the Myrna Loy on Thursday, March 6; in Bozeman, as mentioned above, at the Ellen Theater on March 7; and in Victor at the Mary Stuart Rogers Performing Arts Center on March 8, which will be broadcast live by Montana Public Radio—tune in!

Michael Marsolek
Michael Marsolek is the program director of Montana Public Radio. He also hosts Tuesday Freeforms and Thursday Morning Classics.
