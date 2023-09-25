© 2023 MTPR
Arts & Life
Front Row Center, MTPR's arts interviews.
Front Row Center

Homecoming: Montana Museum of Art and Culture opens new building

By Michael Marsolek
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM MDT
The Montana Museum of Art and Culture opens its new building the week of UM’s Homecoming.
Lily Kip
/
Montana Museum of Art and Culture
The Montana Museum of Art and Culture opens its new building during UM’s Homecoming Week: September 25-29, 2023.

Michael Marsolek speaks with Rafael Chacón, Director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, about the museum’s new home and its homecoming week grand opening events.

Located across from the Adams Center on the University of Montana’s campus, the MMAC will open to the public during a free event at 2PM on September 28th, 2023, and will feature a diverse, comprehensive exhibition of the best works in their 11,000-piece collection. For more information, head to the MMAC website.

Front Row Center Rafael ChacónMontana Museum of Art and Culture
Michael Marsolek
Michael Marsolek is the program director of Montana Public Radio. He also hosts Tuesday Freeforms and Thursday Morning Classics.
See stories by Michael Marsolek
