Homecoming: Montana Museum of Art and Culture opens new building

Michael Marsolek speaks with Rafael Chacón, Director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, about the museum’s new home and its homecoming week grand opening events.

Located across from the Adams Center on the University of Montana’s campus, the MMAC will open to the public during a free event at 2PM on September 28th, 2023, and will feature a diverse, comprehensive exhibition of the best works in their 11,000-piece collection. For more information, head to the MMAC website.