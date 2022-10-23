Martha Kohl on October events at the Montana Historical Society

Michael Marsolek speaks with Martha Kohl, the Program Manager for Outreach and Interpretation at the Montana Historical Society (MHS). The two talk about the organization, broadly, and about the events taking place this week:

Wednesday, October 26: Cowboy Stories and Songs with Phil Page at 12PM: Let singer, songwriter, storyteller, working cowboy, and saddle maker Phil Page take you on a journey back to the time when early cattle drives from Texas to Montana supplied beef to the goldfields. Join us for a fun hour of music, history, and laughter.

Thursday, October 27: The People’s House, Presentation with Ari Laskin at 4:30PM: Montana’s capitol, designed at the end of the 19th century, was intended to be the “people’s house,” uniting diverse interests across what was once just a territory to form the 41st state of the union. But does it continue to live up to those principles today? Does it still speak to all Montanans? Student film makers recently explored these issues, creating the documentary film The People’s House. Join Ari Laskin who oversaw that project, engaged with both the past and present of the state capitol in order to answer the question: Who’s in and who’s out at the people’s house?

For more information about these October events, or about events forthcoming in November, head to the MHS website here.